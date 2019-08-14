Union police said Wednesday afternoon an autopsy showed no signs of trauma to the dead body found Tuesday morning in Union.
Police said an autopsy was completed on Michael Mitchell, 31, by the St Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday, Aug. 14. Police are awaiting toxicology reports for more information.
Union Police are investigating the death of Union area man found between two homes in the 900 block of North Church Street early Tuesday.
Police said at around 6:05 a.m. the body of Mitchell was found.
Police said Tuesday the cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Mitchell’s body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to Mitchell’s death is encouraged to call the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.