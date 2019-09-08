A Washington man accused of firing a gun into furniture at his home was charged with assault Monday, Sept. 2.
John “Jack” W. Molitor, 61, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree felony assault.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office by Washington police, Molitor fired a pistol into a chair at 3:01 p.m. Sept. 1 at his home in Norwood Trailer Court.
His wife was at the home when the incident occurred, authorities said.
After the incident, Molitor’s daughter and granddaughter went into the home.
Police said Molitor’s daughter took three pistols from the residence and while she attempted to take a rifle out of the home, Molitor grabbed her and put her in a headlock, according to the probable cause statement.
Authorities allege Molitor’s granddaughter shoved the man before he went into the kitchen of the home where he grabbed knives and waved them around.
One knife was taken from him by his wife, but Molitor continued swinging the other knife and charged at his wife, police said.
Molitor then allegedly charged at one of the victims.
Molitor then took a hatchet, rope and knife into a spare bedroom and stated he was going to kill himself, according to the probable cause statement.
Washington police arrived at the home and took the man into custody.
According to police, officers had been at Molitor’s home at least two other times for incidents involving weapons. This was the first time a firearm was discharged.