A Union man was indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury on seven felonies for alleged deviant sexual intercourse with a child.
Jason L. Lovell, 34, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree sodomy, three counts of second-degree sodomy and three counts of statutory sodomy-deviant sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 14.
According to Washington police, in November 2018 the victim reported that she was touched inappropriately by Lovell in Union about a month prior to the report date.
Police said Lovell admitted to numerous incidents of deviant sex with the girl.
The charges stem from incidents primarily in Washington dating back to December 2014 through October 2018. There was one incident that occurred in Union, authorities said.
The initial incident occurred when the child was less than 12 years old, according to court records.
The indictment was signed by 20th District Presiding Circuit Judge Ike Lamke Feb 28. A warrant was issued for Lovell’s arrest March 1.
He has been in custody at the Franklin County Jail since March 14 when the warrant was served. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for April 2 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Lamke.
According to court records, Lovell has no prior convictions. There is no attorney listed representing him.