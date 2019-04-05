Union police are investigating an alleged arson after a suspect reportedly set a gas pump on fire.
Police responded to 1400 Rebel Road shortly after midnight Thursday, April 4, to take a report of someone attempting to catch the gas pump on fire at the Fas-Trip location.
Police said a suspect, a 19-year-old out of Union, lit what appeared to be a match and threw it in a container hanging on the gas pump. The suspect then left the area in a vehicle with a group of other individuals.
A short time later, the container caught fire and flames started rising up the pump, police said. An employee saw the flames and put the fire out with an extinguisher.