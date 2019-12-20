Washington police seized chemicals and equipment Wednesday from a Jefferson Street home, where they suspect a man was trying to purify methamphetamine.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said police called for support from the Franklin County SWAT and Washington Fire Company during the search of the home in the 600 block of Jefferson Street where Robert W. Burbott had been living.
Authorities were concerned that there were explosives in the home following Burbott’s arrest the previous night, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at his workplace in the St. Louis area.
Sitzes noted that there were no explosives located but first responders found precursors and equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine. Burbott’s elderly father was at the residence when it was searched.
A Franklin County felony complaint filed Wednesday charged Burbott with manufacturing of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school, possession of meth precursors and possession of meth paraphernalia. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
According to the probable cause statement filed by Washington police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators found chemicals and equipment used in the production of meth in the basement of the home. The equipment included rubber tubing, glassware, filters and a scale, police said.
Police also seized a crystal substance that tested positive for meth in Burbott’s bedroom. They also located marijuana and paraphernalia.
Based on paperwork and instructions located in the home, investigators suspect Burbott was trying to purify or change the chemical composition of the meth, Sitzes said.
The home is located less than 200 feet from Immanuel Lutheran School.