A Union man is accused of using a cellphone to watch a “live feed” of a female victim while she was in her home.
Tyler K. Bailey, 32, was charged Friday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree felony stalking.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Union police, Bailey continually violated an ex parte against the 29-year-old victim.
In one instance, police said, Bailey allegedly broke into the victim’s home in Washington and hid a cellphone in an air vent. The cellphone was running a program to send Bailey a live feed from the victim’s residence.
On July 22, Union police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Ridge Court after the victim filed a complaint against Bailey.
When officers arrived at the scene, Bailey fled from the area in a black van. Police staged on a nearby street to see if the suspect would return.
A short time later, the suspect returned to the South Ridge Court home while riding a children’s Razor scooter. He was arrested for violating an ex parte order, according to Union police.
The victim also filed a complaint against Bailey July 20. He was not located on that date, police said.