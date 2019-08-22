A Pacific man is accused of assaulting a woman and her father during an incident Sunday, Aug, 18, near the Meramec Rver.
Dalton M. Duncan, 22, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of property damage.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan struck a 19-year-old woman during an argument that occurred in the 1800 block of Opeechee Beach Road outside Pacific.
The victim said Duncan pushed her to the ground twice while on a gravel bar in the river.
The two separated, but then Duncan allegedly punched the rear window of her vehicle, breaking the window.
He then punched the woman in the face, ribs and arm until a witness intervened, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman then called her father to come pick her up. When the man arrived Duncan allegedly punched him in the face too, authorities said.
Duncan then struck the woman’s father in the face with a rock when he was not looking.
Duncan left the area and he was located at a home in Pacific where he was arrested.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail in a $35,00 cash-only bond.