Washington police responded to an overdose Monday, Dec. 2, in the parking lot of the of the Hummingbird Club.
According to police, an officer located a 40-year-old Washington man laying outside a vehicle in the parking lot of the club located on Penn Street.
The man was given three doses of Narcan and he was revived, police said. He refused additional medical treatment.
Police said there was a person with the man, but that person left the scene before police arrived. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m.