Washington police responded to three overdoses in the Southwinds Apartments in a two-day span, and arrested a man on warrants.
In each of the overdoses the patients were revived with Narcan, the drug used to reverse the effects of an overdose from opiates. Washington firefighters and EMS also responded to the scenes.
According to police, officers responded to an apartment early Sept. 6 where a 39-year-old man had overdosed, and then been revived.
Then, Sunday, Sept. 8, officers responded to a different apartment in the complex for two men, ages 23 and 27, overdosing. Narcan was used on both of the men.
During Sunday’s incident Dylan L. Williams, 27, St. Clair, was arrested on warrants.
Williams was wanted in an absconder warrant from the state for violating terms of parole. There also was a warrant for Williams’ arrest issued in Franklin County for failure to appear in court.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.
Williams was sentenced to the four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections in May 2018 on two charges of drug possession and a charge of receiving stolen property, according to court records.