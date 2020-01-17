An O’Fallon man is facing 19 felony charges after allegedly stealing guns from a Villa Ridge home.
Kevin W. Simms, 35, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of second-degree burglary and 18 felony counts of stealing a firearm.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of White Oak Court on Dec. 6 to investigate a reported burglary. The homeowner told deputies he discovered several items, including handguns, missing in his home.
Deputies left the house and canvassed the neighborhood to see if anyone may have witnessed the burglary. During the search, deputies met a neighbor who saw the burglary and provided photographs of the suspects.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the photographs the neighbor provided were able to help deputies identify suspects in the case.
The sheriff’s office said Simms was stopped by St. Charles City police Thursday, Dec. 10. St. Charles police said he was in possession of some of the stolen firearms from this burglary.
During an interview, Simms admitted to entering the residence and removing guns and other items without the owner’s consent, the sheriff’s office said.
“The Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the observant citizen that noticed something not right and photographed the suspect at the scene,” Pelton said.
“This is proof positive that working together we can make a difference. If you see something, say something.”
Simms also was charged in Franklin County with a misdemeanor count of stealing after he was arrested by Washington police in 2019. That charge came one day before the felony charges were filed.
Simms was arrested by Ellisville police and charged in 2019 with a felony for possession of a controlled substance.