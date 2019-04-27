The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called to investigate possible explosives in Marthasville on Thursday, but determined it was a false alarm.
Warren County Sheriff Kevin Harrison said deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at 8:30 a.m. at an apartment building on Tiffany Court, just off Hiawatha Street in Marthasville. A woman at the scene who had been arguing with her husband told a deputy she believed her husband was pouring gunpowder into a tube and making a pipe bomb, Harrison said.
The suspect was not at the apartment when deputies arrived. A toolbox located in the apartment was labeled “explosives,” authorities said.
The patrol dispatched a team to examine the scene. Harrison said nearby Marthasville Elementary School was notified and the area around the apartment was closed off.
Bomb squad agents located gunpowder consistent with a muzzleloader firearm, but nothing was found that would constitute an explosive device, the sheriff said.
The suspect was located by authorities and allegedly had a cardboard tube containing gunpowder, but did not possess any kind of detonator.
“There is no safety issue. We didn’t substantiate that he was doing anything that’s going to constitute a crime,” Harrison added.
The bomb squad cleared the scene and students were released from school as normal.
Staff writer Cindy Gladden contributed to this report.