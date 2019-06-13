A New Haven man accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend and stealing her cellphone was arrested after he went to the Washington Police Station while in possession of marijuana.
Jon G. Cassette, 58, was charged Monday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of domestic assault and stealing, all felonies. He also was charged with misdemeanors of property damage, drug possession and paraphernalia possession. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
According to Washington police Detective Betsey Schulze, on Sunday, June 9, at 6:51 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Karen Lane after a neighbor reported that a woman had been assaulted by Cassette, who then left the scene.
Schulze said the 55 year-old ex-girlfriend of Cassette was hurt during an altercation at her home. She was treated at the scene by Washington ambulance. Cassette had been living with the woman.
Police allege that Cassette assaulted the woman, took her cellphone and then drove away from the home. The woman’s necklace was broken during the assault, Schulze said.
Cassette later went to the police station to submit a statement about the incident when he was arrested. Police seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia from his possession, Schulze added.
Cassette was charged in March in Franklin County with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.