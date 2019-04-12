A St. Clair man charged with domestic assault a week prior was arrested again by deputies for violating a court order of protection.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Justin L. Sullenger, 34, was arrested at a home in the 1900 block of Big Valley subdivision, Union, April 5, about 1:30 p.m.
Sullenger was arrested one week prior at the same home after allegedly choking a woman and attempting to flee the scene with a 7-month-old child.
Pelton said the victim, who was not home during the April 5 incident, was told Sullenger was at her home.
The man was seen coming out of the residence carrying items when deputies arrived on the scene, authorities said.
The order of protection stipulated that Sullenger was not permitted on the property.
While he was being taken into custody deputies located drug paraphernalia in Sullenger’s possession.
He was charged with violating a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond. In 2017 he also was charged with violating an order of protection. That charge is still pending.
During the March 29 arrest, Sullenger was stopped by deputies in the roadway outside the home. He refused to comply with deputies orders and he was taken in to custody following a physical altercation.
Threatens Judge
In 2018, Sullenger allegedly made threatening remarks toward a judge while in custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
During that incident, Sullenger allegedly stated to a deputy that “Karma would come back on a judge and he would be seeing him after his 72-hour incarceration was over. Tempers would flair and he’d take care of it.”
The deputy questioned if the threats were toward him and Sullenger allegedly said they were specifically meant for a judge.
Sullenger also allegedly said the judge won’t be there much longer, authorities said.
He was charged with a Class D felony of tampering with a judicial officer.