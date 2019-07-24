Union police have responded to multiple overdose calls in the first few weeks of July.
Officers responded to a reported overdose just before 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in the 1100 block of Oak Street.
Police said a 26-year-old man was overdosing on what officers believed to be an opiate. Narcan was administered and the man regained consciousness, police said.
Once revived, police said the man was arrested for having active warrants and was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
A day later, officers responded to another overdose. At 7:19 a.m. Sunday, July 7, officers were called for a report of a 32-year-old man overdosing. Once again, Narcan was used.
Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Another overdose was reported Tuesday, July 9. Police said a man reported taking three prescription pain pills prescribed to him for back pain while on the way home from work.
Police said a short time after the man arrived home, he began to overdose and was found unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics arrived on the scene and administered Narcan.
After being revived, police said the man admitted that he had relapsed and used to be a pain pill user six months prior.
Commitment Order
A Union man was taken for a mental health evaluation following an incident July 7.
Police were called to the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. for a report of an active shooter. Police said there was no shooter.
During the investigation, police learned that a 26-year-old man was hallucinating and believed to have heard gunshots fired inside of his residence.
The man was transported by law enforcement for a mental health evaluation at Mercy Hospital Creve Coeur.
Unlawful Weapon
Police responded to the Union McDonald’s Tuesday, July 9, just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of an unlawful use of a weapon.
A woman reportedly pointed a firearm at a 20-year-old woman. The woman told police she was arguing in the drive-thru with a 22-year-old Union woman. During the argument, the reporting party told police the 22-year-old showed her a firearm.
Officers stopped and spoke to the 22-year-old. Police said officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police said the woman admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The woman was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released pending the application of a warrant.
Stealing
American Legion Post 297 in Union reported rifles were missing.
The Post told police six rifles were recently discovered to be unaccounted for. The rifles were reported to have gone missing sometime between 2000 and 2015.
Police also took a report of stealing from a car in the 400 block of State Street Friday, July 12, at 9 a.m.
The car’s owner reported an iPhone phone charger and plug, burned CDs and a pack of Wrigley’s spearmint gum were taken.
Between July 13 and July 14, officers took another report of theft from a vehicle.
The vehicle owner reported that after being left unlocked, someone had gone through the vehicle overnight. The owner said a yellow tool bag filled with miscellaneous hand tools was missing.
Drug Arrest
A 30-year-old St. Charles man was arrested for distribution of marijuana following a traffic stop Sunday, July 14.
Police said the man was stopped for an equipment violation on Highway 47. During the stop an officer asked the driver for consent to search his vehicle.
The driver did not consent. The K-9 deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department was called and alerted on the vehicle, police said.
During a search several packages of THC oil was found in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and was being held pending an application for a warrant for distribution of marijuana.
Drugs Recovered
A Union woman turned in two small bags containing a crystal substance to police.
The woman told police she found the bag in the garage in her husband’s lunch box and thought the substance might be methamphetamine. Officers tested the substance with TruNarc and it returned a positive test for meth, police said.