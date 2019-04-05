An armed Villa Ridge man accused of threatening a standoff with police was taken into custody Friday.
Derrick N. McJunkin, 25, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony domestic assault.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Branch Lane in Villa Ridge March 29 for a report of a domestic assault.
A witness said McJunkin was physically assaulting family members on scene, authorities said.
While deputies were responding, another person reported McJunkin had two weapons inside the residence and recently made threats of having a standoff with law enforcement if they are called to his home.
At the scene, deputies spoke to McJunkin and a female victim. The woman had injuries consistent with the reported assault, the sheriff’s office said.
Weapons were found inside the home. McJunkin, a convicted felon, was arrested for assault and weapons offenses.
Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond, Charges are pending for the weapons offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.
In 2015, McJunkin was sentenced and placed on five years’ supervised probation on a suspended execution sentence (s.e.s) for domestic assault and assaulting a law enforcement officer, both felonies.