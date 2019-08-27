A Franklin County deputy was injured Saturday, Aug. 17, while attempting to take a man into custody.
According to the Franklin Coutny Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of East Springfield in Sullivan investigating a disturbance involving Oscar E. Grisham Jr., 29, who had active warrants for his arrest.
Authorities said deputies saw a knife concealed in Grisham’s waistband, under his shirt.
Grisham fled on foot when he was told he was under arrest. As a deputy tried to stop the man by grabbing his shirt, the deputy was pulled off balance and fell to the ground.
A second deputy Tased Grisham, which immobilized him, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was then taken into custody. Deputies located drugs in Grisham’s possession.
Charges are being sought against Grisham for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of s controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault of a law enforcement officer. The warrants for Grisham’s arrest were for violating terms of probation on original charges of burglary, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.