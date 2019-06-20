A Union man was arrested early Saturday, June 15, in possession of a stolen pistol and suspected meth after he was pulled over for speeding.
Washington police stopped Jared A. Miller, 28, at 1 a.m. on Highway 47 at Heritage Hills Drive.
Detective Betsey Schulze said police recovered a .22-caliber pistol stolen from Crawford County. Miller allegedly knew that the gun was in the vehicle but claimed he did not know it was stolen.
Washington police also seized ammo for the pistol and suspected methamphetamine, Schulze said.
A warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, both felonies, and speeding.
Additional charges for drug possession are pending, Schulze said. Miller is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
Miller was sentenced to seven years’ probation in 2012 under a plea deal for a felony drug possession charge.
In 2017, Miller’s probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.