A man was charged for stealing a car as it was warming up in Pacific, and then crashing it on Interstate 44.
Cameron D. Carter, 18, was named in a Franklin County felony complaint filed Nov. 22 on felony charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He also was charged with a misdemeanor for operating a vehicle without a valid license.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Pacific police, on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6:50 a.m., Carter stole a Chevrolet Impala that was warming up in the driveway of a home on Cedar Ridge Drive.
A Pacific police officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car traveling southbound on Hoven Drive toward West Osage Street. The officer activated the cruiser lights and followed the car to check the license plate number to confirm it was the stolen vehicle, the statement reads.
The officer pulled behind the car that was stopped in the left lane of Lamar Parkway when Carter allegedly drove the car through a red light and crossed through an intersection toward the I-44 eastbound on ramp, authorities said.
Carter allegedly drove the car past three vehicles on the right shoulder of the on-ramp, and then he drove the car at approximately 90 miles per hour, according to police.
The officer could still see the car while it was being driven at high speeds on eastbound I-44.
According to the probable cause statement, the officer gave dispatchers updates on the mile marker location of the car, which was speeding and abruptly changing lanes.
Police said the car crashed in the area of a shooting range near I-44 in St. Louis County. The crash caused heavy damage to the stolen car.
Authorities allege that Carter got out of the car and fled on foot southbound. He was pursued by a Pacific officer.
Carter ran toward the shooting range until he was detained by an off-duty police officer, the probable cause statement states
According to police, during questioning Carter admitted to stealing and crashing the vehicle.
Carter pleaded not guilty during a video docket while he was in custody at the Franklin County jail. He is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.
A bond reduction hearing is slated for Dec. 2.
Carter’s address is listed as homeless in court records. In a stealing infraction from May 2019, his address was listed in St. Louis.