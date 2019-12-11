A Washington man pleaded guilty last week to the alleged armed robbery at a Washington apartment complex.
Christopher J. Landrum, 19, pleaded guilty Thursday, Dec. 5, in Franklin County Circuit Court to second-degree robbery for the Sept. 25 crime at a Southwinds Apartments.
In addition, he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for the June 5 break-in of a Washington baseball field concessions stand.
Landrum was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge pursuant to a state institutional treatment program, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker.
According to state statute, if Landrum successfully completes a 120-day drug treatment program within the Missouri Department of Corrections, he will be released on supervised probation.
If Landrum does not successfully complete the program he will not be granted probation and will be required to serve the two five-year sentences concurrently.
If he completes the program, but later violates the terms of his probation, the court could revoke his probation require him to serve the two five-year sentences concurrently.
Landrum was sentenced in front of Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann.
Robbery
Landrum is one of four men charged in the alleged robbery at gunpoint of three suspected drug dealers from the Gerald area who were lured to a Southwinds apartment.
Ethan R. Blaylock, 18, and Grant M. Smith, 19, both of Washington, along with James E. Benson Jr., 20, Cape Girardeau, all are charged with first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in connection to the incident.
According to Washington police, the three men from Gerald drove to Washington to allegedly sell several ounces of marijuana at an apartment in Southwinds.
The probable cause statement filed by Washington police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says Smith made plans with one of the marijuana dealers to meet.
The three men took the marijuana in a backpack to an apartment — they were then directed by Smith to another apartment also in Southwinds, police said. Two of the suspected dealers got out of the vehicle at the second location, while the third stayed in the car.
That’s when one of the suspects pulled a gun on the dealers. Benson allegedly took the backpack containing the marijuana off of the shoulders of one of the Gerald men, police said.
The investigation led police to a home in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street.
According to Washington police, officers were in the process of getting a warrant to search the home the next day when Benson and Smith fled on foot from the rear of the residence, and were quickly taken into custody.
The other two suspects were not located but the backpack, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, “drug packaging,” an airsoft handgun and a large amount of cash were seized, police said.
Police noted that a handgun was seized, but it did not match the description of the gun used in the armed robbery.
Burglary
The burglary charge stems from a June 5 burglary of the McLaughlin Baseball Field concession stand, as well as property damage at a park bathroom, authorities said.
Washington police said Landrum was one of six suspects who allegedly was at the baseball field June 5 before 9 p.m. when two suspects lifted an unlocked roll-up door to a concession stand.
The suspects stole candy, snacks and beverages and then left the scene, authorities said.
Washington police allege that Landrum damaged two soap dispensers in a bathroom near the concession stands prior to the burglary.
The other suspect, James W. Desmond, 18, also was charged with burglary and misdemeanor stealing.
Authorities said three juveniles also were detained June 5 and their parents contacted. The minors were interviewed by an investigator with the Franklin County juvenile courts.
The items taken from the concession stand were the property of the Washington Youth Sports Association.