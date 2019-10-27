A Franklin County man who was found living in the Washington City Hall for weeks last year was given probation Monday.
Justin W. Beckmann, 25, pleaded guilty on felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
In exchange for the guilty plea Beckmann was placed on five years’ supervised probation on a suspended executed sentence (s.e.s). Beckmann also was charged with misdemeanor stealing.
Washington police arrested Beckmann Sept. 11, 2018, following a reckless driving investigation. When Beckmann was taken into custody he admitted to sleeping in the city engineering department’s office and driving a city vehicle around town.
Upon arrest, Beckmann admitted he had not only been sleeping inside the office at night and using a city vehicle, but also eating food and stealing change, Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes told The Missourian last year.
Before Beckmann’s arrest, engineering department staff noticed “strange things” occurring at the office — change was missing from desks, keys to vehicles had been moved, vehicle gas tanks were going empty quicker than they should have been, and lunches were missing.
Getting In
Beckmann accessed city hall sometime in August 2018. He had been sleeping in a staircase on the southern side of the building. The staircase there descends to a door that leads to the engineering department’s office.
Washington police allege when Beckmann went to the stairwell he had planned to sleep in for the night he noticed a key left in the door. Beckmann took the key, slipped inside the building and began his extended stay in the office.
According to police, Beckmann would slip in and out of the office during the evenings and early mornings and claimed to have only used the vehicle “once or twice.”
Sitzes noted that a citizen called the police department Sept. 10, 2018, to report a man recklessly driving a city vehicle around town. That is when police tracked Beckmann down. The citizen provided a photo of Beckmann at the wheel of the truck.
Although city officials didn’t recognize Beckmann, police did. Officers had seen him around, and believed him to be homeless.
Over two to three weeks Beckmann stayed at city hall during the evenings. He did not stray from the engineering department’s office and the office’s lunchroom. Due to cameras in city hall, Beckmann didn’t have many places to go, police said.
After the incident, city officials said they bolstered security at city hall to prevent something like this from occurring again
Criminal Record
The incident wasn’t Beckmann’s first run in with the law. In 2017 he was charged with felony damaging Franklin County Jail property after he punched security glass and tampered with a smoke detector at the facility.
According to court records, Beckmann also pleaded guilty to damaging jail property under the same deal agreed upon Monday.
In March 2018, he was arrested and charged with trespassing, assault and resisting arrest at Fricks in Union.