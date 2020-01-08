Washington police are investigating the death of a man found on the rear lot of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home Friday morning.
Ryan Smith, 28, was pronounced dead Friday, Jan. 3.
Washington Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes said there was no evidence of foul play, but the cause of death is under investigation.
Emergency crews were called to the funeral home before 6 a.m. Sitzes said crews worked for nearly an hour to revive Smith. He was eventually pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Sitzes said police believe Smith had a history of drug abuse, but officers aren’t sure if that’s what caused his death. Sitzes said Smith’s body temperature was “rather low,” so it’s possible the cause of death was weather-related hypothermia.
An autopsy has been ordered to help determine the cause of death.
Thanks to a video at the funeral home, Sitzes said police have a pretty good idea of what happened. He said Smith was alone and in the parking lot.
Eventually the video showed Smith laying down on the ground.