A Union man was charged Thursday with robbing the Northside Quickstop at knifepoint.
Jason L. Mays, 33, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, both felonies. He was arrested by Union police Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Police were called to the Quickstop just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for robbery involving a knife. Police were told that the suspect had fled from the store scene on foot.
The suspect, later identified as Mays, was described as wearing jeans, a baggy red hoodie and had a shaved head. Officers located him a short time later on Church Street near Brown Street.
Police said the suspect was displaying a knife and refused to drop it when he was confronted by an officer.
Mays was struck by a taser and taken into custody.
Police said there were no injuries involved with the robbery. They said under $8 worth of merchandise was taken from the store.