A man charged with a 1987 murder pleaded not guilty in a Franklin County court Tuesday.
Kirby R. King, 64, of Gray Summit, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of killing Karla Jane Delcour 32 years ago.
Delcour’s body was found near an illegal dump site outside of Stanton. The 22-year-old St. Clair area woman was bound at the wrists and around the neck when she was found by a man digging roots June 24, 1987.
Investigators interviewed nearly 200 people in the weeks following Delcour’s death, but leads dried up and the trail eventually turned cold.
Late last year, after a lengthy investigation by a cold case squad, charges were brought against King.
Authorities allege that Delcour was murdered June 21, 1987, at a home off Iron Hill Road, Union.
Delcour’s body had decomposed for about two days before it was found about 100 feet north of Interstate 44 Service Road and east of Stanton.
Her body was found at the end of a short dirt road, according to an article published in The Missourian in June 1987.
The St. Louis medical examiner determined the cause of death to be strangulation by ligature. The condition of the body made identification difficult, and it was a unique dental record that resulted in a positive identification of the victim, according to reports.
In 2018, the Franklin County Cold Case Squad began investigating the homicide by retracing Delcour’s steps preceding her strangulation.
Over the past two years detectives traveled throughout Missouri, to Texas and Arizona to reinterview suspects and witnesses.
The sheriff’s office established the cold case squad to re-examine cases which remain unsolved. The unit consists of four retired law enforcement investigators and one full-time detective with a combined experience of approximately 150 years.
The original report was updated with the evidence found by the cold case squad and submitted to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
1987 Investigation
Delcour’s wrists were tied with a length of clothesline which was stretched around her neck, according to the report. She had been wearing blue jeans and a fishnet-type shirt. No shoes were found at the murder scene.
Investigators estimate the victim had been dead for days, based on the hot weather and the state of decomposition.
According to The Missourian article from 1987, the last person to see Delcour alive, presumably other than her killer, was her ex-husband. He saw her June 16, 1987.
The couple had been married for less than a year before divorcing in March 1987. After the divorce, Delcour lived in a mobile home off of Highway 30, east of St. Clair.
The victim’s father told detectives that he last heard from his daughter June 11, 1987. He had been visiting her home June 19 to install an air conditioner in the mobile home, but his daughter was not home. He returned home after staying the night, without seeing his daughter, according to reports.
The victim’s father attempted to telephone his daughter several times, but was unsuccessful. He reported her missing Wednesday evening, June 24, after becoming concerned that he had not received a Father’s Day card from his daughter.