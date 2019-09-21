The employee of a Pacific area business caught a suspected burglar in the act Thursday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the employee of an auto repair shop in the 2900 block of West Osage Street heard someone moving inside the building about 4:20 a.m., and an interior motion sensor alarm was sounding.
Inside the business, deputies located Jordan R. Moore, 29, Villa Ridge, hiding under a vehicle.
Moore was in possession of burglary tools, suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.
He was charged Thursday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felonies for first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. He also was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities said Moore admitted forcing his way into the business with a pry tool. Deputies suspect Moore was trying to steal items from inside the building.
Moore had a warrant for his arrest on an ordinance violation in Eureka. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
In June, Moore was arrested at the Dollar General store in Villa Ridge after deputies responded to the store for a shoplifting report. He was charged with a misdemeanor for stealing, according to court records.
Moore also was in possession of suspected meth during the Dollar Store arrest, authorities said.