A St. Clair sex offender, with multiple felony warrants, was arrested in Washington Friday morning after he jumped out of an ambulance, led police on a foot pursuit and was tased by arresting officers.
Washington Police Detective Steve Sitzes told The Missourian Steven Dunman, 42, St. Clair, was being transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Union EMS after a drug overdose early Friday, Sept. 13.
When the ambulance stopped at the intersection of Highways 47 and 100, Dunman jumped out of the back and took off on foot.
Police searched the area for Dunman but he was not found until an anonymous call was received describing Dunman and that he was hiding at, or near, the Dairy Queen in Washington.
An officer spotted Dunman at the location and a foot pursuit ensued leading to the taser being deployed.
Dunman was taken into custody at 7:57 a.m. and transported to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Sitzes said a fit for confinement review was conducted and as of press time Dunman was being held at the Washington police department while neighboring law enforcement agencies were contacted.
Dunman had two outstanding felony warrants from St. Charles County including failing to register as a sex offender and a probation violation on a prior felony stealing conviction.
He also has multiple felony warrants on drug offenses out of St. Louis County.