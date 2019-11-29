A Washington man pleaded guilty to 10 felonies and seven misdemeanor charges for a rash of burglaries last year throughout the county.
Justin M. Flesch, 37, pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 18, under an agreement with prosecutors to five felony counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of felony second-degree burglary and one felony count of stealing. Flesch also received 120 days in jail on seven misdemeanor property damage charges. He was given credit for time served.
In a separate case, Flesch also pleaded guilty Monday to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of burglary tools and was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
All of the sentences are concurrent. Flesch appeared in front of Judge Craig E. Hellmann.
Flesch was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in December 2018 on 11 felonies and nine misdemeanors charges.
The charges stem from a Washington police investigation into burglaries at Dairy Delight, Cars Made Simple, Unnerstall Tire Inc. and two burglaries at American Auto Supply.
Late last year, police said a safe was stolen from Dairy Delight and was found later by a pair of hunters. There were checks in the safe identifying the owner.
Police allege Flesch broke into Unnerstall Tire Inc., located at 1 E. Fifth St., around the same time period that the Dairy Delight burglary occurred and damaged the rear door of the business but no items were reported missing.
Firearm, Tools
Flesch was taken into custody in November 2019 by Washington police following an investigation involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Franklin County detectives allege Flesch crashed a vehicle Nov. 16, 2018, on Highway 100 in the New Haven area that contained burglary tools and stolen items. He then fled on foot from the scene of the crash.
When the patrol arrived at the scene they located items stolen from Honold Hardware, Beaufort; T&T Hilltop Lounge, New Haven; and Rosebud Tractor, according to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office by the sheriff’s department, Flesch was the registered owner of the vehicle. He was identified by witnesses of the crash.
Franklin County detectives were granted a search warrant to determine if the items in the car were taken from the businesses in Franklin and Gasconade counties.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office by detectives, a 12-gauge Remington shotgun was located in the vehicle Flesch was in that had crashed.
Authorities also recovered a crowbar, pry bar, sledgehammer, ax and a large set of wire cutters.
A cash box, cash and coins from the 1920s, and pole saw allegedly stolen from Honold Hardware, Beaufort, were found in the car. Receipts and checks taken from T&T Hilltop Lounge also were located in the vehicle, authorities said.