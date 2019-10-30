A Union man accused of striking a child with a wooden spoon has been charged with child abuse.
Dane Horine, 31, was charged Monday with abuse or neglect of a child, a class D felony.
Union police said a 13-year-old boy was seen walking on Water Tower Drive Saturday, Oct. 26. The boy was seen by a witness wearing sweat pants with no shoes or shirt, according to the probable cause statement filed by Union police with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
At the time the boy was seen, police said it was 49 degrees with a windchill of 42 degrees. The witness noted it also was lightly raining.
The witness saw the boy crying. The witness brought the boy back to his home. The witness told police he noticed bruises on the boy and called 911.
Officers responded and noted the boy had “fresh” bruises on his lower and middle back, according to the probable cause statement. Police also said there was a circle mark in the bruising. The boy also had a “fresh” cut on his left ankle.
The boy told police he had to do pushups as punishment. After doing 200, he said Horine told him he had to do more. He refused and alleged Horine then struck him with a wooden spoon.
The victim stated he was struck repeatedly with the spoon until it broke, according to the probable cause statement. The boy said he then was poked with the pointed edge of the spoon.
According to police, Horine drove his electric wheelchair into the child causing bruising and cuts on his left leg.
When confronted by police, Horine initially said the boy got rug burns from doing sit-ups. Horine told Union police he uses pushups and sit-ups as punishment, according to the probable cause statement.
Officers told Horine the marks on the boy did not look like rug burns. Police said Horine then said he hit the boy with a spoon, but was attempting to hit him in the butt.
Horine said the boy ducked, which caused him to get hit in the back and elbow.
Bond for Horine was set at $4,900, which was posted Monday morning.