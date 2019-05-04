A Jefferson County man is accused of head butting and spitting on a Washington police officer during an incident on Highway 100 Tuesday.
Michael J. Orick, 33, Hillsboro, was charged Wednesday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree assault of a police officer and harassment, both felonies, and fourth-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest and property damages, misdemeanors. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $4,900 bond.
Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said officers were dispatched to Highway 100 near Steak ’n Shake at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday after dispatchers received four 911 calls about a man who appeared to be intoxicated and yelling at drivers in the middle of the road.
Police said Orick allegedly was waving his arms and acting erratically as cars passed by him.
When officers arrived at the scene, Orick staggered and stumbled as he walked toward them, authorities said, and at one point he fell over with his hands in his pockets.
Police patted the suspect down searching for weapons while Orick had his hands on top of his head. He yelled obscenities and police attempted to cuff him, Sitzes added.
While the man’s left hand was in cuffs, he pulled his right hand away and waved it in the air. After both hands were cuffed, Orick was walked to the rear of the Washington police patrol car.
He again yelled before he head butted an officer, Sitzes said.
Orick was put into the back of the police car when he cleared his throat and spit on the officer, he said.
Orick was tased and transported to Mercy Hospital Washington. He later was taken to the Franklin County Jail.
After the suspect was taken into custody, a woman reported at the Washington Police Department that Orick damaged her vehicle.
She told police that the man punched the hood of her car on Highway 100 before officers arrived. She then backed her car away from Orick, Sitzes said.
In July 2018, Orick was charged with third-degree felony domestic assault in Jefferson County Associate Circuit Court.