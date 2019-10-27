A Sullivan man allegedly stole a pickup from a VFW Hall, and abandoned it near a gas pump when it wouldn’t start.
Austin R. Wise, 18, was charged Thursday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Sullivan VFW Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11:05 a.m. for a report of a stolen truck.
Wise allegedly was caught on camera stealing the vehicle at the VFW.
The next day, an employee of a gas station in Gray Summit contacted the sheriff’s office to report an abandoned vehicle, the truck stolen from the Sullivan area. Wise was also seen on surveillance footage in the truck at the business.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the clerk told deputies the truck would not start so Wise stated he would come back for it later. After never returning to the store, the sheriff’s office was contacted.
A still image of Wise was posted on the Sullivan VFW Facebook page and shared among citizen watch groups, according to the sheriff’s office.
Through social media, Wise was identified, Pelton said.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, deputies arrested Wise at a home in the 100 block of Hannah Street, Sullivan. He was taken into custody at the Franklin County Jail.