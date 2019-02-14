A Union man has been charged with stalking and property damage after police say he threw rocks and caused other damage to a truck.
Scott E. Becker, 42, was charged with first-degree felony stalking and first-degree property damage in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court. The charges are from a Jan. 6 incident.
A 2010 Toyota Tacoma sustained both body damage and engine damage. According to the probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office by Union police, the truck owner said the damage was caused by Becker.
The truck owner told police the vehicle was parked in the 800 block of West Park Road. The owner said rocks were thrown at the truck causing damage to the windows and body of the vehicle.
The owner said he knew Becker and recognized him. He also said Becker was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt during the incident, according to the probable cause statement.
The owner also told police Becker made threats before leaving the area.
The front passenger, driver’s side window and windshield were damaged by the rocks. Police said the damage was estimated at $2,548.
Additional damage was found after the owner took the truck to a mechanic. A substance was poured into the gas tank causing an estimated $1,877 in damage to the engine.
A tire also was damaged costing an estimated $168.
Police said Becker was seen on surveillance video in the area wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.
The same day, Becker also is accused of violating a protection order. Police said he sent a “series of texts” to a woman who had a protection order preventing Becker from contacting her.
Police said Becker admitting to sending the texts because he did not agree with choices the woman was making in her “romantic life,” according to the probable cause statement.
Becker has been charged with multiple felonies since 2008, including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and domestic assault.
His most recent stems from a 2018 incident. He was charged with second-degree sodomy. He is due in court Tuesday, Feb. 26, related to that case.
That incident took place June 2, 2018. Union police said Becker knowingly having deviate sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent.