The Villa Ridge man accused of killing his girlfriend Monday, April 15, told a neighbor the victim was faking her injuries.
The suspect, Brian S. Hensley, 51, then invited the neighbor into his home and he ordered a pizza.
Authorities allege Hensley shot and killed Rose Mattingly on the porch of their home in the 100 block of Ajax Avenue, in Pacific Summit Estates, Villa Ridge, and left her there.
Authorities said the 51-year-old woman was shot in the head with a pistol. She and Hensley had been living together at the Pacific Summit Estates mobile home.
Hensley was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, both felonies, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
“This is still an active investigation and there are pieces to put together,” said Sheriff Steve Pelton.
According to the probable cause statement filed in court, a neighbor went to the home about 11 p.m. Monday and saw Mattingly on the covered porch.
The neighbor said she was met on the porch by Hensley. When she asked about the victim, Hensley said he “shot a blank from his gun,” and “she had been faking being injured ever since.”
The neighbor told detectives with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that she told Hensley she did not feel Mattingly was faking injury.
Hensley said the victim was not hurt and suggested ordering a pizza, authorities allege.
The neighbor insisted that Mattingly needed help and left the residence and told her boyfriend about the situation, who agreed that the victim needed medical attention, according to the probable cause statement.
The neighbors called 911 and told deputies that Hensley was armed inside the home.
At the scene, deputies immediately determined that Mattingly was dead.
A perimeter was established around the home and for the next several hours negotiators unsuccessfully attempted to contact Hensley, according to Pelton.
After several hours of attempted negotiations, a deputy saw Hensley inside the residence. He was lying down and didn’t move for several minutes and then only slowly, authorities said.
When the Franklin County SWAT team entered the home it was suspected Hensley was overdosing on drugs. An ambulance responded for evaluation and transported the man to a hospital where he was deemed to be fit for confinement, Pelton said.
Inside the home deputies seized a .38-caliber pistol from under a pillow within the reach of Hensley. There were no blanks recovered in the home, according to the probable cause statement.
Hensley was released from the hospital into custody of the sheriff’s office.