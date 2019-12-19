A Washington man was charged last week with leaving the scene of an accident following a car crash in Union in August.
Tyler Ray Erdman, 21, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident. Erdman also was charged with misdemeanors for operating a vehicle in a careless manner and driving while intoxicated.
The charges stem from a crash Aug. 8 on Independence Drive that injured one person. The victim’s name was not released.
When Union police contacted Erdman after the crash, he had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to the probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
The officer noted a faint smell of alcohol on Erdman’s breath as he spoke. The officer said Erdman admitted to drinking “five or six” beers at the Washington Town & Country Fair before leaving the fairgrounds at 11:30 p.m.
Erdman also admitted to operating the car at the time of the accident, according to the probable cause statement.
Police said Erdman took a preliminary breath test that revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.148. Later he took another test and his BAC was 0.122.
Erdman is schedule to appear in front of Judge Stan Williams Thursday, Jan. 2.