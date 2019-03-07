A Washington man was charged Friday, March 1, for allegedly severely beating a woman earlier that day.
Wyatt M. Pohlmann, 21, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit with second-degree domestic assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond
According to Washington police, at 2:50 a.m. Friday, a woman reported that Pohlmann assaulted her at a home in the 1000 block of Bieker Drive.
Police said the victim had extensive facial injuries. She was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Pohlmann was not at the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested later that day at his place of employment.