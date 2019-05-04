Charges have been filed against a Gerald man for allegedly slamming the head of a 15-year-old boy into the hood of a car.
Jacob N. Spaunhorst, 26, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit with one count of abuse of a child, serious emotional or physical injury. The charge, a class B felony, stems from a Nov. 11, 2018, incident at Oasis Lanes in Union.
According to a probable cause statement filed by Union police with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the 15-year-old boy reported he was assaulted at the bowling alley early that day.
The boy told police at the bowling lanes, Spaunhorst became aggressive toward him. The boy said Spaunhorst pinched him, grabbed his hands and pulled him down, and pushed him against a wall.
The boy also said Spaunhorst allegedly slammed his head into the hood of a car and was kicking him as they were trying to leave.
Spaunhorst allegedly tried to push the boy out of the car while it was moving, according to the probable cause statement.