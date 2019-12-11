A Villa Ridge man was arrested Friday, Dec. 6, and Franklin County deputies recovered two stolen firearms.
Kevin L. Owens, 32, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
The charges stem from an incident at Pacific Self Storage located at 3047 W. Osage St. in Pacific.
A witness stated he saw on security footage a vehicle pull up to the gate of the business and a man, later identified as Owens, climb the fence to enter the closed facility. He then opened a storage unit which activated an alarm.
According the sheriff’s office, the man removed an item from a storage unit and then climbed back over the fence. He got back into the vehicle.
A deputy arrived at the scene as the vehicle was attempting to leave and stopped the vehicle. Pacific police officers arrived on scene and assisted the deputy with the stop.
Owens stated he was homeless and needed to retrieve a tent from a storage unit rented by a friend, so he climbed the fence. When he opened the storage unit with a key provided by the tenant, the alarm activated, the sheriff’s office said.
Two other occupants inside the vehicle confirmed the suspect’s story.
The deputy was given permission to search the vehicle and he recovered a loaded pistol and a shotgun stolen from St. Louis County.
Owens is a convicted felon and not permitted to be in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.
In 2013, Owens was given probation on two counts of second-degree assault for operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in injury.