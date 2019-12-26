A Pacific man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into a home and assaulted the residents.
Dalton Mathew Duncan, 22, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault against a special victim. Both charges are felonies.
Duncan also was charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Union police responded to the 500 block of Oak View Circle Thursday, Dec. 19, at 10:41 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress.
Before arriving, officers were informed a person at the residence was injured and requesting medical attention.
Police said Duncan forced his way into the residence and began assaulting the victims. The victims were described as a 63-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, both of Union.
Police said another suspect, who has not been named, also assaulted the 63-year-old. That suspect was described as an 18-year-old woman from Robertsville.
Both Duncan and the Robertsville woman fled the scene before officers arrived. Police were able to locate the suspects at a later time.
Duncan was charged Sunday, Dec. 22. His bond was set at $250,000.