A Beaufort man was charged Wednesday for allegedly assaulting two family members.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Samuel N. Moore, 28, assaulted a 30-year-old woman and her 77-year-old mother Tuesday, Nov. 19
Deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Neier Road at 6:56 p.m. in Beaufort for an assault report.
Both victims were injured and claimed Moore assaulted them. Evidence located at the scene supported the assault claims, the sheriff’s office said.
Moore was located at the scene and admitted to the assaults. He was taken into custody at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.
Moore was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree domestic assault. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.