A Lonedell area man is accused of assaulting his brother, and then damaging a Franklin County deputy’s uniform during the subsequent arrest.
Triston A. Calton, 23, was charged Monday, Nov. 4, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felonies for domestic assault and resisting arrest, and fourth-degree misdemeanor assault of a law enforcement officer.
Calton is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $15,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Nov. 6, during an arraignment in front of Judge Stanley Williams.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched about 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, to the 400 block of Nancy Drive in Lonedell for the report of an assault.
The victim had an injury to his face, authorities said, and Calton locked himself in a bathroom after the assault.
The sheriff’s office said Calton admitted to assaulting his brother.
He then allegedly tried to fight deputies while he was being taken into custody. During the incident a deputy’s uniform was damaged but the officer was not injured.