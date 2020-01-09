Charges have been filed against a St. Clair area man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Zachary R. Strube, 24, St. Clair, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. All charges are felonies.
Strube was arrested after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team was called to his home.
The sheriff’s office was called Friday, Jan. 3, to the 1500 block of Highway K in the St. Clair area for a report of an assault. A woman told police she had been held hostage and tortured for the past two days.
The woman told deputies she escaped after the man fell asleep. She said she ran, barefoot, to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
The sheriff’s office said the victim showed signs of being severely beaten on her face, arms and legs. She also had signs of being burned in multiple locations.
The victim told deputies she was held against her will, tied up by her neck with an electrical cord and threatened with a knife.
Deputies went to the residence to make contact with Strube. When he saw law enforcement on the property, deputies said Strube went inside the residence and closed and locked the door.
Deputies said Strube attempted to flee out a side door, but returned inside after seeing deputies.
Deputies made several attempts to contact Strube, but all failed. The sheriff’s office said Strube was on parole for domestic assault. Because of that, a warrant was issued for his arrest for a parole violation.
Sheriff’s deputies then obtained a search warrant. The warrant was served by the SWAT team and Strube was taken into custody.
His bond was set at $500,000, cash only.