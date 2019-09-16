Franklin County investigators are investigating the connection between a 31-year-old St. Clair man and vehicle thefts in the area.
Paul S. Morrison was charged Aug. 28 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with stealing a motor vehicle.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was reported stolen from Ken’s Tire and Auto in the Beaufort area Aug. 19
The victim had purchased a 1995 Ford Escort for his daughter and was having mechanical work done at the shop.
Surveillance footage from the business showed two men approaching the vehicle. Investigators identified the suspects, one of whom was Morrison, and began looking for the men.
On Aug. 20, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was stolen from NU2U Auto Sales in Sullivan, according to the sheriff’s office.
The owner of the car lot was contacted by Sullivan police after they arrested a man during an unrelated investigation. This man told Sullivan officers that he had seen the truck stolen from the business earlier that evening.
The owner of NU2U Auto Sales checked the car lot and verified that the pickup was missing from the lot, authorities said.
Deputies checked the surveillance footage and saw a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen from Beaufort being driven onto the car lot.
Morrison was arrested Aug. 27 by deputies for his role in the vehicle thefts, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives are looking into other thefts to determine if Morrison was involved.
Morrison is on probation from a 2018 charge of interfering the with arrest of a felon.
He has multiple prior misdemeanor charges for assault, drug possession, stealing and traffic violations.