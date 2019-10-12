A St. Louis man is wanted for a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in late September.
Charges were filed in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Oct. 2 against Michael M. Pizzo, 28, for felony first-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Prosecutors requested a $50,000 cash-only bond.
The charges stem from a Sept. 29 incident when Pizzo broke into a home in the 800 block of St. Mary’s Road, Villa Ridge, stole a purse and then drove away in the homeowner’s 2012 Ford Escape, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
About 12:30 p.m., a female homeowner heard someone enter the home, who she thought was her husband. She went to look for her husband, but found no one at the residence. Her purse and vehicle were gone, authorities said.
The victim’s cellphone was in her purse, so she flagged down a passing motorist to call 911.
Then at 11:45 p.m. that same day, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 800 block of Ropa Drive, Pacific, for a complaint of suspicious behavior.
A homeowner heard a noise outside his home, and when he went to investigate, he located Pizzo placing a ladder against the side of his house to gain access to the roof, authorities allege.
Pizzo fled on foot from the home into a wooded area. The sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, located Pizzo hiding in the backyard of a home.
The vehicle stolen from Villa Ridge was located at the Ropa Drive home where Pizzo allegedly was trying to access the roof, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shortly before the suspect was taken into custody, he said he swallowed methamphetamine and heroin to avoid additional drug charges.
Pizzo was charged earlier this year in Gasconade County with possession of drugs, a felony, and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
He also has previous felony convictions from St. Louis County Courts for drug possession and theft of a credit card, according to court records.