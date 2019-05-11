A St. Louis man attempted two carjackings while fleeing police and causing a crash that injured two people.
Sullivan police allege Michael L. Madison, 36, was driving a stolen vehicle on Interstate 44 Saturday, May 4, when he went the wrong direction on the ramp of exit 225. He was being pursued by law enforcement officers from agencies outside Franklin County.
An adult and child were injured when Madison crashed the stolen car into another vehicle, according to the probable cause statement filed by Sullivan police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
Then, Madison got out of the car he was driving, and attempted to steal two vehicles from motorists driving by the crash scene, authorities said.
He allegedly yelled at one driver while trying to open the car door. The male driver thwarted Madison’s attempt to steal his car.
Madison fled on foot toward another vehicle, opened the door and attempted to pull the female driver from the car. Madison allegedly scratched her arms, chest and legs, and pulled hair out of her head, according to Sullivan police.
Police arrested Madison as he was assaulting the woman.
He was charged Monday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree burglary, attempting to steal a vehicle and resisting arrest, all felonies.
Madison has an extensive criminal history, police said, including numerous violent crimes.
Previous Charges
In April, a Christian County circuit judge revoked Madison’s bond on seven felony charges stemming from an incident in January in Nixa, Mo.
Madison was charged in Christian County with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, two counts of delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.
According to a report in the Springfield News-Leader, on Jan. 5, Madison allegedly shot at a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase through Nixa.
He was outside a strip club where he was in an altercation that left a cut on his head. He left the club and shot at and damaged another vehicle, the News-Leader reported.
Nixa police spotted Madison’s car and tried to stop him, but he drove off at speeds reaching 140 mph. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies used spike strips to disable his vehicle, according to the News-Leader.
Authorities seized a pistol from Madison’s car, as well as suspected meth, cocaine, crack and heroin.