A Union man with a history of harassment charges was arrested again Monday outside the home of a relative.
Kenneth E. Haberberger, 56, is being held in the Franklin County Jail a $150,000 cash-only bond for failing to appear to court May 23 on charges of felony harassment and domestic assault, a misdemeanor.
He was taken into custody Monday at a home in the 1200 block of Old County Farm Road where he standing in a driveway yelling at a woman whole holding a stick, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
In November 2017, Haberberger was arrested at the same home for a violation of a court order. During the 2017 incident victim told deputies that Haberberger had a hatchet and making threats to kill her and her son.
At the time, Haberberger had multiple Franklin County warrants for his arrest. The deputy took him into custody and transported him to the Franklin County Jail. He denied the accusations and there was no hatchet located at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
During a follow-up investigation into the 2017 incident, the victim stated she has had a history of problems with the respondent that have made her fearful he would someday kill her.
In one incident, Habergerger allegedly was standing under her carport of the Old County Farm Road holding a tire iron and yelling at the victim. She retreated into her home and called her son for help. Once he arrived, Haberberger allegedly chased him with a hatchet after making threats to kill them. Video surveillance footage showed the Old County Farm Road was on the victim’s property, according to the sheriff’s office.