Authorities allege a Eureka man pushed a woman to the ground and choked her Thursday, Sept. 26, at a home south of Pacific.
Franklin County deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of Camp Solidarity Road for the report of a domestic assault.
While deputies were en route, Franklin County dispatchers informed them that the 38-year-old suspect, Brandon W. Capestro, fled the home in a white 2005 Ford F-150.
The victim is a 35-year-old Jefferson County woman who said she and the suspect had been arguing lately, and they were involved in a domestic assault the night before, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman said she left her residence in Jefferson County to stay at the Camp Solidarity Road home because of the assault that occurred the previous night.
According to the sheriff’s office. Capestro went to the home in Franklin County to speak to the victim, but the two argued and he allegedly pushed the woman down and choked her.
The victim had a red mark on her neck that was consistent with the accusations, authorities said.
The woman said Capestro stopped because the couple’s daughter witnessed the assault.
Capestro’s information was dispatched to surrounding agencies and he was apprehended in Eureka where Franklin County deputies took him into custody, the sheriff’s office said,
Capestro was charged Friday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault. He was released Monday after a $15,000 bond was posted.