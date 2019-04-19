A Gray Summit man was charged with assaulting a woman by choking her April 10.
Bryan J. Pratte, 34, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on April 10 at 4:32 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Cosmic Heights outside Pacific. When they got to the scene they could hear screaming coming from inside the home.
A deputy located two women inside the residence who were in distress, authorities allege.
Pratte was yelling from inside a bedroom. He was detained a short time later.
The sheriff’s office said Pratte admitted to choking one of the women during an argument. The 33-year-old victim said Pratte choked her with both hands.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.