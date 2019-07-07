A Gerald man was charged Wednesday for allegedly manipulating a 16-year-old girl and then having sex with her out of revenge.
A Franklin County felony complaint charges Shawn M. J. Trautman, 21, with three counts of second-degree statutory rape.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, on June 27, Trautman had sex with the girl knowing that she was underage.
The allegations were investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities allege that Trautman knew the victim through mutual friends, and he began speaking with her June 26 in an attempt to gain her trust and then meet her in person.
According to detectives, Trautman was seeking revenge because the victim’s boyfriend had sex with Trautman’s girlfriend.
Trautman allegedly told the victim about her boyfriend and his girlfriend to take advantage of the girl, the probable cause statement reads.
The suspect gave the victim THC wax, a highly potent drug derived from marijuana, and alcohol as he drove her to his home in the Gerald area.
Investigators said Trautman played on the victim’s emotions to convince her to have sex, and the victim told Trautman she was 16 before they had sex.
The victim’s boyfriend went to Trautman’s home looking for the girl. Trautman instructed her to hide in the bathroom of his home while he confronted her boyfriend. The boyfriend left the residence and then contacted the girl’s parents and told them she was at Trautman’s home.
The girl’s mother picked up her daughter at Trautman’s home a short time later, authorities said.
The next day, Trautman met with his girlfriend with the sole purpose to tell her that he had sex with the girl, the probable cause statement reads.
During an interview with investigators, he admitted to giving the girl THC wax and alcohol.
Trautman was charged in January with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Franklin County. He was charged last year in Osage County with driving with a revoked license, according to court records.