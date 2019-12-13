Franklin County deputies arrested a St. Clair area man Tuesday, Dec. 10, after witnessing him pulling a woman from a vehicle by her hair.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Highway K, near St. Clair, after a 911 hang up.
Outside the home, Zachary R. Strube, 24, allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair and yanked her from the vehicle.
Strube then began to walk away when he first saw deputies arrive at the home. He then stopped to speak with them, authorities said.
As the deputies attempted to arrest Strube, he fled on foot. After a brief pursuit he was apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.
Strube was charged Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felonies for domestic assault and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $15,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office said the victim sustained injuries from the alleged assault.
According to court records, Strube has previously been convicted of domestic assault and other felonies.
In August, he pleaded guilty to a December 2018 domestic assault charge. Strube was sentenced to five years’ supervised probation.
St. Clair police said he was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman and held her against her will. He initially was charged with second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping.
Police were dispatched to a residence at the 700 block of Virginia Mines Road regarding a report of a disturbance in progress.
When officers arrived, a 32-year-old woman claimed Strube struck her in the face several times with his fist and beat her with a baton, according to police.
She also told police that Strube held her against her will for several days in the apartment as he periodically abused her. He would not allow her to leave or call the police.
Strube was charged in 2014 with tampering with a motor vehicle.
He was sentenced to probation, which was later revoked, according to court records.