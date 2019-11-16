A 24-year-old Leslie man is accused of pinning a woman to a bed and choking her.
Steven L. Eilers, 24, Leslie was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree domestic assault.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 900 block of Star Circle outside of Union Nov. 13 about 11 p.m. where the female victim said Eilers assaulted her.
Deputies located evidence consistent with the reported assault at the scene, authorities said. Eilers admitted an argument occurred but he denied assaulting her.
Eilers is being held at the Franklin County jail on a $10,000 bond, He was charged earlier this year with a misdemeanor for domestic assault, court records state.