Authorities Monday arrested a Franklin County man with an extensive criminal record who allegedly stole and abandoned a truck, and attempted to burglarize a home.
Franklin County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek and Brookside Lane for an abandoned pickup. It was later determined that the truck had been stolen in Union.
Union police had identified Wade T. Horina, 28, Leslie, as a suspect in the theft, authorities said.
A short time later, the sheriff’s office received a report of an interrupted burglary in the Krakow area. The victim gave a description of the suspect, later identified as Horina, and a county K-9 unit was dispatched to track the suspect.
The sheriff’s office received several calls from area residents who had spotted a man walking through their property.
The information matched the description of the suspect and the deputies continued to search. St. Louis County Air Support was contacted to assist with the search, the sheriff’s office said.
Initially, the suspect was not located but a short time later another caller contacted the sheriff’s office stating they had seen a man behind a residence on Highway YY, who they identified as Horina.
Deputies responded to the area of Highway YY and Horina fled when he spotted the deputies. A chase ensued and Horina was ultimately taken into custody.
Next to where he was arrested was a loaded magazine and a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
Horina also had warrants for his arrest on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm with a $250,000 cash-only bond, resisting arrest for a felony with a $1,000,000 bond, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, fail to stop, no insurance and driving while revoked.
Horina has previous felony convictions of burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.
New charges are being sought for first-degree burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and felony resisting arrest.
In November 2018, Horina was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court for resisting arrest after fleeing on foot from St. Clair police during a traffic stop.
In April 2016, Horina allegedly fired a handgun at a man and woman at a home off Whiskey Creek Road.