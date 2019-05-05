A jury trial is scheduled for a Washington woman accused of failing to report an alleged molestation at a gymnastics studio she owned.
Piper J. Hoemann, 47, was the owner of the now-closed Kids in Motion facility where a former trainer is accused of touching three juveniles under their shorts while helping them with gymnastic techniques.
Hoemann, of Washington, was charged May 22, 2018, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with misdemeanor failure to report child abuse or neglect as mandated by the state.
A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 28 in front of Judge Stanley Williams, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. The trial date was scheduled during a hearing Wednesday, May 1.
According to the probable cause statement filed by Washington police in the prosecutors office, the parents of two juveniles reported inappropriate touching by volunteer trainer David F. Schneider, 42, to Hoemann.
In the summer of 2014, the mother of one child reported that Schneider inappropriately touched the child three different times while doing oversplits, police said.
Then in December 2017, the father of a child attending Kids in Motion reported that Schneider touched his child once while doing oversplits at the gym.
Last year, Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said if Hoemann would have reported the parents’ complaints to the authorities more incidents might have been prevented and the investigation could have been more “timely.”
Schneider, Washington, was charged Feb. 6, 2018, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with three felony counts of child molestation. The charges stem only from the incidents at Kids in Motion located at 2226 Highway A, Suite 200, Washington.
According to the probable cause statement, Schneider admitted to placing his hands on numerous girls during stretches in an inappropriate place.
One victim said the touching was awkward and told her mother. The mother reported the touching to Hoemann, according to police.
Schneider volunteered at Kids in Motion from the fall of 2011 until the fall of 2014.
His next court date is Tuesday, June 25, in front of Cirucit Judge Craig E. Hellmann.